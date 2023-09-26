FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

