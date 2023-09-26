FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Up 2.0 %

SQ opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.87.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

