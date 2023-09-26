FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,735 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

