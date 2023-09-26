FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

