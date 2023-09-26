FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

