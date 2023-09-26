FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,875 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.