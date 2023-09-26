FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,045 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore boosted their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

