FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

EXPD opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

