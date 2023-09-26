FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE EQNR opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

