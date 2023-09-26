FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $67.19.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.