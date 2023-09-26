FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,116 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

