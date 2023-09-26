FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,357 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

