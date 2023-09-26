FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 42,782 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,782 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.65. The company has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

