Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

RACE stock opened at $288.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

