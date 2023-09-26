Financial Analysis: Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) versus Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great-West Lifeco and Prudential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prudential 0 1 1 1 3.00

Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than Prudential.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Prudential pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Prudential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 11.55 Prudential $23.17 billion 1.30 $998.00 million $2.21 9.86

Prudential has higher revenue and earnings than Great-West Lifeco. Prudential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Prudential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Prudential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A Prudential N/A N/A N/A

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations. It also provides individual product solutions and employer-sponsored retirement savings plans that offers saving, investment, and advisory services; wealth and investment management, and related administrative function and distribution services; and investment products, including equity, fixed-income, absolute return and alternative strategies, hedge fund and other alternative strategies, model-based separately managed accounts, and model portfolios. In addition, the company offers bulk and individual payout annuities, equity release mortgages, life bonds, and retirement drawdown and pension products; savings and investments; and provides asset management services for pension schemes, insurance companies, wealth managers, fiduciary managers, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as third-party institutional clients. Further, it provides life, health, annuity/longevity, mortgage surety, and property catastrophe reinsurance products. The company offers its products under the Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and PanAgora brand names. It distributes its products through a network of sales force, brokers, consultants, advisors, third-party administrators, financial institutions, dealers, managing general agencies, financial planners, employee benefit consultants, banks, and multi-tied agents. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. Great-West Lifeco Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.