Financial Comparison: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.69, indicating a potential upside of 405.97%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $3.45 million 47.02 -$147.30 million ($0.69) -1.06 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 11.76 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -3.48

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -4,352.91% -47.37% -44.40% Envirotech Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Envirotech Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Mountain View, California.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.