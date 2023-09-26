Financial Comparison: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Dakota Territory Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Dakota Territory Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.53 $3.10 million $0.01 56.66 Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Dakota Territory Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 200.35%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.22% 5.60% 4.62% Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Dakota Territory Resource on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dakota Territory Resource

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, South Dakota.

