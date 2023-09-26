Financial Comparison: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 30.43% 17.66% 1.83% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BancFirst pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BancFirst and Lifestore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancFirst presently has a consensus price target of $86.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.15%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Lifestore Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $619.68 million 4.55 $193.10 million $6.71 12.75 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Lifestore Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, the company is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

