Financial Review: Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 22.34% 35.45% 21.08% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Roche shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Roche 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orion Oyj and Roche, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Roche has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. Given Roche’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roche is more favorable than Orion Oyj.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Oyj and Roche’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.41 billion 3.80 $368.23 million $1.13 16.81 Roche N/A N/A N/A $10.81 25.88

Orion Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Roche. Orion Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Roche pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Orion Oyj pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roche pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Roche on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer. The company also offers Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler; Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler; Formoterol Easyhaler; Budesonide Easyhaler; Beclomet Easyhaler; and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, it provides veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services; and markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves primarily healthcare services providers and professional, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centres, clinics and laboratories. Further, it has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize Amneal's generic products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments and reagents. It has a research collaboration agreement with Synlogic, Inc. for the discovery of a novel synthetic biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and strategic agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize zilebesiran. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.