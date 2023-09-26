First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.