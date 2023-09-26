First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.0606 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

