First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.