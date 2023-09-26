Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) and Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Critical Review

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) and Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Carl Zeiss Meditec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Carl Zeiss Meditec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 0 2 1 1 2.75 Carl Zeiss Meditec 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carl Zeiss Meditec shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Carl Zeiss Meditec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 74.87 Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A $0.92 92.97

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carl Zeiss Meditec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Carl Zeiss Meditec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carl Zeiss Meditec pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare beats Carl Zeiss Meditec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital. The company offers adult respiratory products, including optiflow nasal high flow therapy, invasive ventilation, and noninvasive ventilation. In addition, it provides infant respiratory products, such as resuscitation, invasive ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and nasal high flow therapy products. Further, the company offers hospital products, including humidification products, breathing circuits, chambers, masks, nasal cannulas, surgical, accessories, and interfaces; and homecare products that include masks, CPAP devices, software and data management products, humidifiers, and accessories. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery. This segment also provides slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras used for the examination of the retina in hospitals and practices; and equipment for functional diagnostics. In addition, this segment offers surgical microscopes, biometers, and phacoemulsification or vitrectomy devices; and intraocular lenses for cataract patients. The Microsurgery segment offers visualization solutions for invasive surgical treatments; and solutions in the area of ear, nose and throat, plastic and reconstructive, neuro, dental, and spinal surgeries. It serves physicians in various fields and hospitals. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.