Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FSI opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.