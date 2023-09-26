Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

