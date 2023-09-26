FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a report released on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.02. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $185.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average is $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

