FY2023 EPS Estimates for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reduced by William Blair

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTLO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $15.62 on Monday. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.66 million, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Portillo’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,944,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,666,000 after purchasing an additional 293,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 514,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,879,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 758,979 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

