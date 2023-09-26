FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

TSE TMQ opened at C$0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.72.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

