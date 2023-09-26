FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Increased by Analyst

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.8 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 215.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 94,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.