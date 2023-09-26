FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $19.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.05. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $11.83 per share.

Get Lear alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.45.

Lear Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LEA opened at $134.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.