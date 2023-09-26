FY2025 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 545,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 221,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,380 shares of company stock worth $6,606,251. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

