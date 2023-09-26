General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

