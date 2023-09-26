Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $472.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

