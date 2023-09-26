GICTrade (GICT) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $90.91 million and approximately $5,246.32 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91750999 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,129.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

