Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

