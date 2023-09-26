goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

goeasy Stock Down 0.4 %

GSY opened at C$109.28 on Tuesday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.4191617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSY shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on goeasy

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.