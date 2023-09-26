GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 205 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

