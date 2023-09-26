GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ META opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

