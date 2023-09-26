GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 88.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

YETI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at YETI

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

