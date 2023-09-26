GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

