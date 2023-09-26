GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 994 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 215,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 495,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

T opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

