Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $899.67.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $834.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $795.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $776.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

