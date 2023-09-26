Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.21 and a 200-day moving average of $271.47. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

