Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Trading Down 0.2 %

ASML stock opened at $586.13 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

