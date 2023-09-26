Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 38 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $436.97 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.29 and its 200 day moving average is $412.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

