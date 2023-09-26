Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.2 %

DECK stock opened at $511.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $568.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

