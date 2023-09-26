Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

JBHT opened at $190.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.