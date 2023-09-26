Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.28.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

