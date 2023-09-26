Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SHW opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

