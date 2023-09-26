Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after buying an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

